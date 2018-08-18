Minnesota Orchestra tours South Africa





















Photo: Euan Kerr | MPR News, AP Image 1 of / 6 Caption Close Image 1 of 6 The Minnesota Orchestra's woodwind quintet plays a series of short pieces for students, parents and staff at the Eurocon Primary School in Elsies River near Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. A string quartet and brass quintet performed similar short sets. Many of the adults in the crowd said they had never experienced live classical music before. (Euan Kerr/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) less The Minnesota Orchestra's woodwind quintet plays a series of short pieces for students, parents and staff at the Eurocon Primary School in Elsies River near Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. ... more Photo: Euan Kerr | MPR News, AP Image 2 of 6 Students at the Eurocon Primary School in Elsies River near Cape Town, South Africa, gather near a Little Free Library brought by members of the Minnesota Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. The visit was part of outreach during the orchestra's five-city tour of South Africa. A delivery of books from the Minnesota-based Books For Africa will also be made in coming days to the school. (Euan Kerr/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) less Students at the Eurocon Primary School in Elsies River near Cape Town, South Africa, gather near a Little Free Library brought by members of the Minnesota Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. The visit was ... more Photo: Euan Kerr, AP Image 3 of 6 The student choir at the Eurocon Primary School in Elsies River near Cape Town, South Africa, greets members of the Minnesota Orchestra with a song on Saturday morning, Aug. 11, 2018. The orchestra's visit was one of the community outreach activities during its five-city tour of South Africa. (Euan Kerr/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) less The student choir at the Eurocon Primary School in Elsies River near Cape Town, South Africa, greets members of the Minnesota Orchestra with a song on Saturday morning, Aug. 11, 2018. The orchestra's visit was ... more Photo: Euan Kerr | MPR News, AP Image 4 of 6 After the music, all of the students and many parents line up for a bowl of chicken and rice at the Eurocon Primary School near Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Even the principal of the school said he had learned from the visit by members of the Minnesota Orchestra, going on to say his school and his students need experiences like the orchestra's visit to learn about other cultures and countries. (Euan Kerr/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) less After the music, all of the students and many parents line up for a bowl of chicken and rice at the Eurocon Primary School near Cape Town, South Africa, on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018. Even the principal of the ... more Photo: Euan Kerr | MPR News, AP Image 5 of 6 In a Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 photo, Minnesota Orchestra bass player Kathryn Nettleman, center, was among the musicians who danced with mothers and students in the yard at the Eurocon Primary School in Elsies River near Cape Town, South Africa. (Euan Kerr/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) (Euan Kerr/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) less In a Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018 photo, Minnesota Orchestra bass player Kathryn Nettleman, center, was among the musicians who danced with mothers and students in the yard at the Eurocon Primary School in Elsies ... more Photo: Euan Kerr | MPR News, AP Image 6 of 6 A student plays along with the Minnesota Orchestra's brass quintet on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, during an outreach visit to the Eurocon Primary School near Cape Town, South Africa. (Euan Kerr/Minnesota Public Radio via AP) less A student plays along with the Minnesota Orchestra's brass quintet on Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, during an outreach visit to the Eurocon Primary School near Cape Town, South Africa. (Euan Kerr/Minnesota Public ... more Photo: Euan Kerr | MPR News, AP Minnesota Orchestra tours South Africa 1 / 6 Back to Gallery

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Orchestra's two-week tour of South Africa is taking its performances to audiences that may have never heard classical music before.

Classical music was considered something for the nation's white elite under the apartheid regime that ruled South Africa for much of the second half of the 20th century, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.

Outreach has become a part of the Minnesota Orchestra tours.

The Minnesota Orchestra is hoping to play to diverse audiences on its five-city tour. The orchestra is also incorporating new music into its performances.

The group recently performed for teachers, students and families at Eurocon Primary School in Elsies River, which is just outside of Cape Town, South Africa. The group was greeted by schools student choir.

"Our community needs this kind of thing to teach them about other cultures and musical instruments, and music," said Eurocon Principal Frank Agulhas.

The orchestra spit into small groups to explain their how their instruments work and later played. The performance started with the string quartet, followed by a woodwind quintet, and then the brass quintet.

"It was a learning experience for me, too," said Agulhas, saying he had never before heard a classical music performance.

Orchestra members went on to perform in Durban.

___

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org