Minnesota DNR rejects ban on lead ammunition, tackle

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota wildlife officials have rejected a request from environmental groups to ban the use of lead in rifle bullets, birdshot and fishing tackle.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources denied the petition Monday. DNR officials say restrictions on the use of lead ammunition and tackle should instead be considered by Minnesota lawmakers.

Minnesota Public Radio News reports environmental groups argued that lead fishing tackle and ammunition pose a threat to wildlife and human health.

Petition author Tom Casey chairs Friends of Minnesota Scientific and Natural Areas, which proposed the rules. Casey says lead is "just not something that should be voluntarily introduced to our environment by hunters and fishermen and others."

The DNR says the agency believes the health and environmental impacts of lead ammunition and tackle deserve further study.