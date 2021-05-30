Mining tax plan ups stakes in Nevada Legislature's last days

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada lawmakers introduced a proposal late Saturday to impose additional taxes on the mining industry, reviving a historic debate between an industry seeking to protect a favorable tax structure that has been in place for more than a century and a half and reformers who want to increase state spending on health care and education.
Under a deal brokered by lawmakers from both parties, mining lobbyists and the state’s largest teacher’s union, the state will preserve its Net Proceeds on Minerals tax and add a tax on gross revenue that is tiered and will only apply to mines that gross more than $20 million annually.