Minimum wage hike, statewide age for tobacco among new laws

BOSTON (AP) — The state's minimum wage is going up, the income tax rate is coming down and it will be illegal everywhere in Massachusetts to sell cigarettes and other tobacco products to those under 21.

Those are among the new and updated laws taking effect when the new year arrives Tuesday.

The minimum wage rises from $11 an hour to $12 in 2019, the first increment under a law that will eventually bring it to $15 by 2023.

The new year also begins the gradual phase-out of guaranteed time-and-a-half pay for workers on Sundays.

The state's income tax drops slightly from 5.1 percent to 5.05 percent under a law that automatically triggers a decrease in the rate when tax revenues hit required benchmarks.

And the age statewide for purchasing tobacco products rises from 18 to 21.