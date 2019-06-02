Minimum-wage hike may be June's big horse trade in Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Raising the minimum wage in Pennsylvania is getting its most serious discussion since Democratic Gov. Wolf began calling for an increase in 2015 and since the federal minimum wage last increased in 2009.

The question, Democrats say, is how big of an increase leaders of the Republican-controlled Legislature will support and what sort of concession they will demand in return.

The House's top Democrat, Frank Dermody, says it remains to be seen.

On Monday, rank-and-file lawmakers will return to the Capitol.

Daily voting sessions are scheduled through June or at least until lawmakers finalize a budget package for the fiscal year starting July 1.

That package could include a minimum-wage increase. Wolf's administration maintains that an increase will improve the state's finances.