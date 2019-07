Mineral, fossil sale set in Kent

The Connecticut Museum of Mining at 31 Kent-Cornwall Road (Route 7) in Kent will hold a giant mineral and fossil sale July 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A rain date of July 20 is planned.

Thousands of specimens must be disposed of due to the lack of storage space.

For information call the museum at 860-927-0050.