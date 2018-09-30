Mindfulness series to start soon

Roxbury Congregational Church will present a free six-session mindfulness class Wednesdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon Oct. 6 through Nov. 10.

The program will focus on the central practice of sitting meditation along with mindful eating, mindful walking, and mindfulness of emotions and thoughts.

Cheryl Anderson, who has been practicing a variety of types of meditation since 1972 and has taught meditation and other contemplative practices for over 20 years, will lead the series at the 24 Church St. church.

She is pastor of First Congregational Church in Washington and trained at the Shalem Institute for Spiritual Formation in Washington DC in leading contemplative practice groups and retreats.

For more information, call Ray Fitch at 203-586-9599 or Charlie Stauffacher at 860-354-1274, before 8 p.m.