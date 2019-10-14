Mindfulness group meets in Roxbury

Roxbury Congregational Church has resumed its free mindfulness group, meeting Saturdays from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

The group at the 24 Church St. church focuses on the central practice of sitting meditation along with mindful walking, and mindfulness of emotions and thoughts.

For more information on the non-denominational program, contact Ray Fitch at 203-586-9599 or Charlie Stauffacher at 860-354-1274 before 8 pm.