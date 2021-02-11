Milwaukee County provides shelter for homeless with COVID-19 CARRIE ANTLFINGER, Associated Press Feb. 11, 2021 Updated: Feb. 11, 2021 11:07 a.m.
In this Dec. 17, 2020 photo, Melvin Anthony poses for a photo in Milwaukee. Anthony had been homeless for more than 15 years when someone shot him during an attempted robbery last fall. With a wound in his thigh and COVID-19 running rampant, Anthony was afraid to stay on the streets. He found safety and security at Clare Hall, a former home for retired Catholic nuns now serving as an isolation center for homeless people in Milwaukee County who have tested positive for the virus or are vulnerable due to their health
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Melvin Anthony had been homeless for more than 15 years when someone shot him during an attempted robbery last fall. With a wound in his thigh and COVID-19 running rampant, Anthony was afraid to stay on the streets.
“I saw nothing but death for me because things were really that bad, you know, pretty much drinking water out my hand and eating out of garbage cans, that type of bad,” Anthony said.
CARRIE ANTLFINGER