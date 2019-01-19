Mills restarts tradition of attending NAACP event on MLK Day

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Democratic Gov. Janet Mills will be spending Martin Luther King Jr. Day by participating in a facilitated dialogue with students of color.

The local chapter of the NAACP will host the Monday discussion held at the Holiday Inn in Portland. Democratic state Rep. Rachel Talbot Ross and Pious Ali, both of Portland, are also promoting the event.

Mills' participation in the event marks a return to a tradition that former Republican Gov. Paul LePage declined to continue. Portland's NAACP chapter at the time raised concern over LePage declining several invitations for several of its events.

LePage said the NAACP chapter can "kiss my butt" in January 2011 when a reporter asked him about his response to the NAACP.