Mills fund issues grants to music foundation

The Marc R. Mills Memorial Fund in New Milford, through Connecticut Community Foundation, has awarded grants to The Fender Music Foundation.

The Fender Music Foundation grants musical instruments and equipment to ongoing music education programs in the United States.

Many of the grants they award go to music education in schools and organizations for under privileged or mentally disabled children, teenagers and adults.

These grants, in addition to previous grants to Massachusetts General Hospital's ALS Multidisciplinary Clinic, ALS Association Massachusetts Chapter, Closer to Free initiative at Smilow Cancer Hospital of Yale New Haven Hospital, the New Milford Historical Society & Museum, Village Center for the Arts, Artists in Motion, in Residence at FineLine Theatre Arts and The Children’s Center of New Milford solidifies the fund’s commitment to support a broad range of local, community and regional nonprofits.

“We are pleased to be able to contribute to The Fender Music Foundation,” said David Nicosia, executive director of the fund (https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/mills-fund).

“Their commitment to providing instruments to schools, community music centers and music therapy programs across the country aligns with our mission of community enrichment,” he said.

“Music was big part of Marc’s life, and we felt that this was a great opportunity to instill the love of music to the next generation,” Nicosia said.

Founded in 2014, The Marc R. Mills Memorial Fund, aims to bridge the gap between community and philanthropic endeavors by contributing to community-based initiatives and a broad range of local and regional nonprofits in the Litchfield Hills of Connecticut.