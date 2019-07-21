Mills Fund event to benefit Pratt Center

The Marc R. Mills Memorial Fund will hold its summer event July 26 at 6 p.m. at 19 Main at 19 Main St. in New Milford.

The event, hosted by Brian Walsh of Source Construction Services, LLC and Lucia Ristorante in New Milford, will coincide with opening night of the Village Fair Days on the Green.

This year’s event will benefit The Pratt Nature Center in town, a 205-acre wildlife preserve and environmental education center.

The center offers hiking, bird-watching, community garden plots and nature education for all ages including programs tailor-made for the classroom or Scout troop, as well as for family or community enjoyment and learning.

Tickets to the event are $75 and can be purchased at the door.

Founded in 2014, The Marc R. Mills Memorial Fund, aims to bridge the gap between community and philanthropic endeavors by contributing to community-based initiatives and a broad range of local and regional nonprofits in the Litchfield Hills of Connecticut.

To contribute to The Mills Fund, visit https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/mills-fund.