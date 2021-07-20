Millennial Money: Don't overlook credit union credit cards

When you’re frequently bombarded with ads for credit cards at big banks, it’s easy to overlook credit cards at a local credit union. These not-for-profit organizations typically require membership based on location or affiliation with an employer, a family member or an organization. Major credit card issuers generally don’t have these requirements.
But while the rewards and perks are often flashier on bank-issued credit cards, credit union credit cards may offer generous incentives of their own or other forms of value. Plus, a credit union provides many of the same services that banks do, but the profits are returned to members in the form of reduced fees, lower interest rates and more.