Mill Springs Battlefield added to National Park System

NANCY, Ky. (AP) — Mill Springs Battlefield National Monument in Kentucky has been formally added to the National Park System, officials announced.

Mill Springs in Nancy, Kentucky, was the location of the first major victory for the Union Army during the Civil War, U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers' and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's offices said in news releases.

The Battle of Mill Springs in 1862 helped maintain Kentucky’s Union affiliation throughout the war.

Donations from the Mill Springs Battlefield Association and Pulaski County helped acquire land for the new national monument, the releases said.