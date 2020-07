Military news

NEW MILFORD

Cadet John Wilson, son of David and Ellen Wilson of Philadelphia, Pa., formerly of New Milford, graduated June 13 from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y. Wilson graduated from Canterbury School in 2016. While at West Point, he concentrated his studies in kinesiology. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the U.S. Army within the Armor branch and will report to Fort Benning, Georgia, for his first assignment.

