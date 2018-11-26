https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Military-helicopter-crashes-into-Istanbul-13420947.php
Military helicopter crashes into Istanbul neighborhood
ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish media reports say a military helicopter has crashed in an Istanbul neighborhood. It was not immediately clear if there were any casualties.
The helicopter crashed between two apartment blocks in Istanbul's Sancaktepe neighborhood and split into two.
It was not clear how many people were aboard the helicopter.
