Mighty Ploughboys to perform at JCC

The Jewish Community Center in Sherman will present a concert with the Mighty Ploughboys Feb. 29 at 7 p.m.

The concert is in recognition of St. Patrick’s Day a few weeks later.

A snow date of March 28 is planned.

The five-piece band from Connecticut blends a classic rock style with hints of traditional Irish music to create an eclectic style that could be classified in its own genre.

The band includes Pat Hearty, Sean Finnerty, John Rich, Renato Ghio and Marcello Muraca.

Kyle Coughlin will provide the opening act.

General admission tickets are $25.

VIP tickets are $40 for JCC members and $50 non-members. VIP tickets include a Mighty Ploughboys CD and T-shirt, and a meet and greet with the band after the show with dessert and coffee.

Advance ticket sales are encouraged by visiting www.jccinsherman.org, by calling 860-355-8050 or emailing info@jccinsherman.org by Feb. 28.