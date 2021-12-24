Middle man: Petersen poised to play key role in Va. Senate

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — When Republicans reclaimed the governor's mansion and the House of Delegates after November elections in Virginia, Democrats were left only with a narrow 21-19 majority in the state Senate to block the GOP agenda and protect the raft of progressive legislation they passed in the last two years.
And with Republicans also winning the lieutenant governor post, which can cast the tie-breaking vote in the state Senate, the GOP needs to win over only a single centrist Democrat to claim the necessary majority to advance legislation.