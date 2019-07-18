Michigan will cut marijuana licensing fees in 19 cities

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan is cutting licensing fees for would-be marijuana business in 19 cities whose residents were disproportionately impacted by the drug war.

The state's Marijuana Regulatory Agency announced details of its "social equity" program Thursday, per a requirement in the recreational marijuana legalization law approved last year.

People who qualify will see a reduction of up to 60% on their application fee, initial license fee and future renewal fees.

Regulators plan to visit the 19 cities multiple times before applications are accepted starting Nov. 1.

Cities included in the program include Detroit and Flint along with college towns like East Lansing and Mt. Pleasant.

The voter-approved ballot initiative told regulators to "positively impact" communities where pot enforcement was intense and encourage their residents to participate in the pot industry.