Michigan: Contact sports can resume Monday, with masks

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's health department lifted a monthslong ban on contact sports that was ordered to help curb rising coronavirus cases, starting Monday, as long as masks are worn.
Thursday's announcement from Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer came a week after she had expressed optimism about a restart — amid growing pressure from parents, athletes, school administrators and Republican lawmakers. If face coverings cannot be worn, athletes must be regularly tested for COVID-19 under the revised order.