Michigan to educate drivers about big insurance changes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan's top insurance regulator said the state is committed to educating drivers about a new law that will let motorists save money by foregoing unlimited medical coverage for crash injuries.

The state Department of Insurance and Financial Services has created a consumer hotline and email address to respond to questions and complaints. There also is a new website with information about the changes that take effect starting in July.

Department director Anita Fox detailed the resources, including new forms that drivers will fill out when they buy or renew a policy, during a wide-ranging discussion with reporters Tuesday about the 2019 law. It was the most significant rewrite of Michigan's no-fault insurance in more than 45 years.

“We're really focused on the key aspects on the law ... that we are implementing a law that is a better system for Michigan drivers,” Fox said.

She did not rule out potentially later airing ads to make motorists aware of the changes.

Drivers will be able to opt out of what has been mandatory, unlimited personal injury protection coverage in a state with the country's most expensive auto insurance premiums. There will be six PIP levels.