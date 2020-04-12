Michigan reports dip in virus cases but might be fewer tests

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan public health official reported a big drop in the daily number of COVID-19 cases on Sunday but cautioned against drawing wider conclusions as fewer tests are conducted on weekends.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 645 new cases Sunday compared with 1,392 the day before. Public health officials said Sunday's tally included 95 deaths, compared with 111 deaths on Saturday.

“We cannot say if this represents a true decline in COVID-19 cases and deaths in our state,” read a statement from the department.

There’s limited data to compare, but the case count could reflect fewer tests administered on weekends. Previous Sunday counts have shown as much as a 25% reduction from the day before.

