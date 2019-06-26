Michigan officials: Testing will uncover more lead in water

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan officials are raising public awareness of tougher sampling rules they expect to result in more drinking water systems exceeding limits for lead.

Samples now have to be taken not only from the first liter drawn from a house with exterior or interior lead plumbing, but also the fifth liter under new regulations enacted after Flint's crisis.

Leisl Clark, director of the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy, says the testing change will provide "more precision and more insight into what's actually happening in the homes."

Clark says 100 communities will send the state samples in coming weeks, and an additional 300 will follow in the fall.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week signed a mid-year spending bill that includes $3 million to help implement the rules.