Michigan man killed in fall from pickup truck's tailgate

BRANCH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Police in western Michigan say a 47-year-old man riding with others on the tailgate of a pickup truck fell onto a roadway and died.

The Mason County sheriff's office says the man from Crystal, Michigan, hit his head on the pavement and was pronounced dead Sunday evening at the rural scene in Branch Township near Ludington.

Police say the 42-year-old man driving the truck told officers that his sandal became stuck on the gas pedal. Several people were riding in the truck's bed and three others were riding on the tailgate.