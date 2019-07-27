Michigan law enforcement memorial being dedicated in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Monument is being dedicated following a 14-year fundraising effort in support of its construction.

A ceremony takes place Saturday in Lansing at the monument honoring Michigan law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. The monument's home in Veterans Memorial Park is adjacent to the Hall of Justice in the Capitol complex. Coined the "Sentinel," the monument includes metal panels engraved with the names of fallen officers.

A groundbreaking took place last year on the project.

Members of the Michigan Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Commission will be on hand for Saturday's event along with state officials and police officers. After the ceremony, the names of 588 fallen officers memorialized on the monument will be read aloud.