Michigan joining lawsuit to challenge post office changes

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The state of Michigan is joining other states in suing the U.S. Postal Service over service changes, Attorney General Dana Nessel said Tuesday.

A lawsuit was in the works Tuesday in federal court in Washington state, although Postmaster General Louis DeJoy also announced that he was suspending certain changes until after the fall election.

DeJoy said he's halting the planned removal of mail-processing machines and blue collection boxes, as well as an initiative to change retail hours at post offices. He said no mail processing facilities will be closed and that the agency has not eliminated overtime.

"We will deliver the nation’s election mail on time,” DeJoy said.

Nessel and attorneys general in other states said significant changes must face a public comment period and go to the Postal Regulatory Commission.

“We filed this lawsuit on behalf of the people of this state to ensure they can continue to depend on a system that is an integral part of our daily lives, our economic well-being and our democratic process,” Nessel, a Democrat, said.