Michigan jail holding immigrants moving to video visitations

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (AP) — A southwestern Michigan jail that holds immigrants facing deportation is moving to video visitation for families.

The Kalamazoo Gazette reports Monday Calhoun County Jail's system will allow people to communicate with inmates or detainees for free via a video kiosk at the jail or for a fee through video calls elsewhere.

Sheriff Matt Saxton says attorneys can make in-person visits. His office likely will accommodate other such visits in certain cases.

Michigan Immigrant Rights Center managing attorney Susan Reed says in-person visits maintain relationships and mental health, and denying them would be "cruel."

The jail holds immigration detainees, inmates from its area and jurisdictions in Wayne County.

The Battle Creek Enquirer recently reported the number of immigration detainees at the jail doubled from 98 in 2015 to 220 this year.