Michigan husband and wife, married in 1953, die on same day

PORT HURON, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan man and woman married over 60 years died within hours of each other on New Years Day, family members said.

Robert and Janet Perry married in 1953 and remained in the Croswell area until their deaths of natural causes, according to the The (Port Huron) Times Herald.

He was 84 and she was 85.

“We just theorized my dad said, ‘I’ve got to go, but I’m not going without her,’” Bart Perry said of his parents. “So, they left the same day.”

He said they met in high school because his father had a horse trailer and his mom needed a horse taken to a saddle club.

Robert Perry worked in construction of manufactured home communities and his wife worked in the office. They also volunteered on local fair boards.

Funeral services are Tuesday at the Croswell United Methodist Church.