Michigan has at least 3 deaths related to virus outbreak

DETROIT (AP) — At least three people in Michigan have died from the coronavirus outbreak, officials said Thursday.

A woman in her 50s with other health complications died at McLaren Oakland medical center in Pontiac, while an 81-year-old man died at Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.

"We encourage everyone to adhere to guidelines regarding social distancing and hand washing to help slow the spread of this highly contagious disease," said Margaret Dimond, president of McLaren Oakland.

Both died Wednesday, along with a man in his 50s at a Beaumont Health hospital in Wayne County.

Michigan is reporting at least 110 COVID-19 cases, but the number likely is a lagging one because county health departments are getting more timely information. Oakland County, for example, had at least 94 cases by Thursday morning, spokesman Bill Mullan said.

“We expect more fatalities,” the state's medical executive, Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, said Wednesday.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

___

