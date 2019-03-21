Michigan governor seeks federal support for flood recovery

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the U.S. Small Business Administration to conduct flood damage assessments in Newaygo County in western Michigan.

The assessments requested Thursday would pave the way for an administrative disaster declaration and could make low-interest loans available to eligible residents and businesses affected by heavy rainfall and snowmelt.

The loans can help repair or replace real estate, personal property, equipment, inventory and business assets that were damaged or destroyed.

Whitmer on Tuesday declared a state of emergency for Newaygo County to make all state resources available. The White River and the Muskegon River receded this week after overflowing their banks following heavy rain. Officials have said more than 130 homes and businesses were damaged.

Severe weather in Michigan came amid floods elsewhere in the Midwest .