Michigan, following CDC, updates quarantine guidance

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services changed its COVID-19 recommendations for individuals and the general public Friday to reflect the recent recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC recommended shortening the quarantine and isolation duration for those who aren’t vaccinated or haven’t received their booster to five days followed by an additional five days of wearing a well-fitting mask around others. The updated guidance is specific to the general public and does not change the current recommendations for congregate settings, early childcare or K-12 settings: Those settings should continue to use existing guidelines and policies regarding quarantine and isolation.