Michigan family remembers 3 killed in house fire

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan family is mourning the loss of a 4-year-old boy and two women who were killed in a house fire southwest of Detroit.

The Detroit News reports that Donald "Bub" Ross Jr., his aunt Kaira Chapman and family friend Angelina Baker were killed in the Lincoln Park fire on Aug. 11. The blaze also killed four dogs. Chapman's husband was the only survivor.

The boy's mother Jocelyn O'Harrow says the three were inseparable. The boy's grandmother Michelle O'Harrow says the family is devastated.

Friends and family members have started two separate fundraising campaigns to help cover memorial expenses. The efforts have raised more than $5,800.

Lincoln Park Deputy Chief Joseph Lavis tells The Monroe News that the cause of the fire is still being investigated.