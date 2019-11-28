Michigan expects lowest corn, soybean harvest in over decade

DETROIT (AP) — Agricultural officials say Michigan this year is expected to produce its lowest corn and soybeans yields in over 10 years.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service says corn production in Michigan is projected to plummet to its lowest numbers in 15 years at 263 million bushels. The agency says soybeans are projected to hit 72.2 million bushels, the lowest in 11 years.

Farmers say rain and flooding delayed planting of crops until late spring or early summer as they chased dry spaces between rainstorms.

But Michigan is expected to produce 4.05 million tons (3.67 million metric tons) of sugar beets this year, down from 4.28 million tons (3.88 million metric tons) in 2018.

Theresa Sisung is a field crops specialist with the Michigan Farm Bureau. She tells The Detroit News sugar beets’ projected numbers would be the crop’s sixth largest harvest on record.

___

Information from: The Detroit News, http://detnews.com/