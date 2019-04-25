Michigan bill to compensate exonerees wins final passage

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan legislators have voted to spend an additional $10 million to compensate people who were wrongfully convicted of crimes, replenishing a fund that is nearly empty.

The bill goes to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for her expected signature. It would help the state address outstanding claims totaling between $21 million and $24 million.

Under Michigan law, the wrongfully convicted can be compensated $50,000 for each year spent in a state prison.

The Wrongful Imprisonment Compensation Fund had just $324,000 as of early March.