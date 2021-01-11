Michigan bans open carry of guns inside state Capitol

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A state panel on Monday banned the open carry of guns in Michigan’s Capitol, a week after an armed mob rioted in the U.S. Capitol and following an attempt last year to storm the statehouse.
Moves to ban weapons at the statehouse have been pushed since April, when protesters opposed to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's COVID-19 restrictions, some armed with long rifles and other weapons, entered the Michigan State Capitol demanding to be allowed into the legislative chambers. Some entered the Senate chambers.