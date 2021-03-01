Michigan ballot drive would subject gov, lawmakers to FOIA

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Advocates for open government said Monday they will launch a 2022 ballot drive to subject Michigan's governor and Legislature to public-records requests.

Michigan is one of just two states to wholly exempt the governor's office and is among eight states where lawmakers are explicitly exempt. Bills to end the exemptions from the 1976 Freedom of Information Act have stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate in recent years despite having won widespread bipartisan support in the GOP-led House.