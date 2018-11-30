Michigan UP river will be on a postage stamp in 2019

IRONWOOD, Mich. (AP) — A Michigan river will be featured in a new set of postage stamps highlighting scenic rivers.

The Ontonagon River in the Upper Peninsula will be one of 12 stamps to be released in 2019. The Daily Globe in Ironwood reports the stamp shows a branch of the river in Gogebic (Go-GEY'-bic) County.

The newspaper says sections of the Ontonagon River were designated as part of the Wild and Scenic Rivers system in 1992. Forty-three miles are designated as wild, and 35 miles are listed as scenic.

Stamp services director Mary-Anne Penner says stamps highlighting history, entertainment and nature tell "America's story."