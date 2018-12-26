Michigan State lecture series includes presidential adviser

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Author, activist and longtime presidential adviser Vernon Jordan is among the scheduled speakers for Michigan State University's series during Black History Month.

Jordan is scheduled to speak Feb. 28 on the East Lansing campus as the final speaker of the "Dr. William G. Anderson Lecture Series: Slavery to Freedom." The series kicks off Feb. 7 with the Rev. Freddie Haynes III, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas, and continues Feb. 21 with Washington Post columnist Eugene Robinson.

Jordan served as executive director of the United Negro College Fund and advised former President Bill Clinton.

The lecture series is named after the first black president of the American Osteopathic Association. Anderson tells the Lansing State Journal it's important to host people who have lived the stories of civil rights.

