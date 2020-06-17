Michigan House approves $880M in pandemic spending

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House on Wednesday unanimously approved spending $880 million in federal relief aid in response to the coronavirus pandemic, setting aside funding for frontline workers, municipalities and child care providers.

The bill would allocate more than a quarter of the $3 billion that was sent to the state government by Congress and President Donald Trump. The Senate planned to pass the legislation later Wednesday. It is expected to be signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The legislation includes $220 million to give pay raises to health workers and first responders; $200 million to reimburse local governments for virus-related spending; and $125 million to reduce child care costs. An additional $100 million would go to small businesses and nonprofits, which could get grants of up to $20,000.