Michigan House OKs big K-12 budget, pushes for July 1 deal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan House late Thursday overwhelmingly approved a $65 billion state spending plan and the release of billions in federal COVID-19 relief aid for K-12 schools, seeking to pressure the Senate to get on board so it could be signed into law soon.
There is an agreement between the Republican-led House and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, but not with the GOP-controlled Senate. The plan would, as the governor recently proposed, eliminate a funding gap among school districts — a milestone 27 years after Michigan overhauled the financing of public education.