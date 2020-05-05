Michigan: Hospital in compliance with coronavirus rules

DETROIT (AP) — A Detroit hospital under scrutiny for its treatment of the dead and dying during the coronavirus pandemic has been found in compliance of rules related to staffing and infection control, a state agency said.

A spokesman for Michigan’s Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs said in an email Monday to The Detroit News that that no citations were issued against Sinai-Grace in northwest Detroit.

The state began looking into Sinai-Grace after the newspaper reported April 9 that people hospitalized with COVID-19 were dying in its hallways and nurses were searching for body bags and places to put the deceased.

CNN later released photos that appeared to show bodies in vacant hospital rooms at Sinai-Grace and in refrigerated trucks in its parking lot.

In early April, emergency room nurses protested what they called dangerous working conditions at the hospital, leading to the swift spread of the virus and a staffing crisis, the Detroit Free Press reported.

The number of COVID-19 infections and deaths has soared in Detroit and surrounding counties. The state reported 43,950 confirmed cases and 4,135 deaths Tuesday. Detroit’s health department said the city has 9,385 cases and 1,088 deaths.

The actual number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest that people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The state investigated Sinai Grace's policies, incident reports, patient medical records, staff records, staff interviews and patient care observations, according to a letter obtained by the newspaper.

Representatives of Sinai-Grace did not return The Detroit News' calls or emails seeking comment.