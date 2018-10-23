Michaelangelo film to be screened

Gunn Memorial Library and the Washington Art Association will co-sponsor an exhibition on screen, the documentary “Michaelangelo: Love and Death,” Nov. 1 at 6:30 p.m. at the Wykeham Road library.

Spanning Michaelangelo’s 89 years, the documentary takes a cinematic journey from the print and drawing rooms of Europe, through the great chapels and museums of Florence, Rome and the Vatican to explore the tempestuous life of Michelangelo.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.