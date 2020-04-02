Miami's Rolling Loud hip-hop festival moved to next year

MIAMI (AP) — A popular hip-hop music festival in South Florida isn't happening this year because of the new coronavirus.

Rolling Loud had been scheduled for May 8-11 at Hard Rock Stadium, but festival officials announced Wednesday that they were moving the event to Presidents’ Day weekend on Feb. 12-14, 2021.

“As the spread of COVID-19 increased to tragic levels, it became clear that we cannot proceed,” organizers said in a statement.

All tickets will be honored for the new dates, organizer said. An email with instructions on how to obtain a refund will be sent next week.

This year's festival was set to feature Travis Scott, Rick Ross and Megan thee Stallion, and the entire lineup is expected to return. Past acts have included Kendrick Lamar, Cardi B and Chance the Rapper, according to the Miami Herald. The festival has grown since its inception in 2015 with showcases now in New York, California and Australia.

Rolling Loud is the latest festival to be affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. SXSW, Governers Ball and Ultra have all been canceled. Coachella and Miami’s iii Points festival were postponed until October.