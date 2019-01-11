Miami airport to close terminal as gov shutdown continues

MIAMI (AP) — Miami International Airport is closing a terminal this weekend due to the government shutdown because security screeners have been calling in sick at twice the airport's normal rate.

Friday marks the first day screeners will miss a paycheck, and airport spokesman Greg Chin said there's a concern there won't be enough workers to handle all 11 checkpoints during normal hours over the weekend.

Chin said Terminal G will close at 1 p.m. Saturday, reopen for flights Sunday morning and close again at 1 p.m. that day. The terminal serves United Airlines along with smaller carriers. Its closure means restaurants and shops that depend on departing flights also will close.

Chin told The Miami Herald that some passengers have complained about longer waits, but there've been no abnormal security delays.

Information from: The Miami Herald, http://www.herald.com