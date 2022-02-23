Miami Dade College wants all students to take tech classes

MIAMI (AP) — Miami Dade College is announcing a multimillionaire funding from nonprofit and public entities to make artificial intelligence classes a requirement for every student pursuing a degree in any field.

The college’s president and other officials say it will be the first time a college embeds artificial intelligence courses across all degrees including nursing, business and liberal arts. The $15 million investment comes as the city of Miami continues an effort to lure technology investors, which began during the pandemic.