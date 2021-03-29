Mexico president seeks to clamp down on private gas stations

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on Monday proposed yet another law to weaken private firms and strengthen the hand of an inefficient state-owned company, the latest in a series of measures aimed at turning back private-sector involvement in the energy sector.
López Obrador said the proposed law is meant to combat contraband gasoline imports. Mexico only allowed private gas stations starting in 2016, and they quickly took a large share of the market from state-owned Pemex, whose franchised stations were known for low-quality fuel and shorting customers on the volume of fuel delivered.