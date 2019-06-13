The Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington is displaying a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz through July 20, and feature a reception with the artist June 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Working in both oil and watercolor, Metz, whose work is shown above, has been painting landscapes for over 60 years.
The Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington is displaying a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz through July 20, and feature a reception with the
The Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington is displaying a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz through July 20, and feature a reception with the artist June 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Working in both oil and watercolor, Metz, whose work is shown above, has been painting landscapes for over 60 years.
The Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington is displaying a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz through July 20, and feature a reception with the
The Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington is displaying a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz through July 20, and feature a reception with the artist June 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Working in both oil and watercolor, Metz, whose work is shown above, has been painting landscapes for over 60 years.