  • The Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington is displaying a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz through July 20, and feature a reception with the artist June 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Working in both oil and watercolor, Metz, whose work is shown above, has been painting landscapes for over 60 years. Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Memorial Library / The News-Times Contributed

    The Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington is displaying a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz through July 20, and feature a reception with the artist June 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Working in both oil and watercolor, Metz, whose work is shown above, has been painting landscapes for over 60 years.

    less

    The Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington is displaying a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz through July 20, and feature a reception with the

    ... more
    Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Memorial Library
Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Memorial Library
Image 1 of / 1

Caption

Close

Image 1 of 1

The Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington is displaying a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz through July 20, and feature a reception with the artist June 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Working in both oil and watercolor, Metz, whose work is shown above, has been painting landscapes for over 60 years.

less

The Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington is displaying a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz through July 20, and feature a reception with the

... more
Photo: Courtesy Of Gunn Memorial Library

The Gunn Memorial Library’s Stairwell Gallery in Washington is displaying a new collection of landscape paintings by celebrated Connecticut artist Frank Metz through July 20, and feature a reception with the artist June 15 from noon to 2 p.m. Working in both oil and watercolor, Metz, whose work is shown above, has been painting landscapes for over 60 years.