Metro train strikes, kills man on tracks in Baltimore
Published 5:49 am, Monday, May 28, 2018
BALTIMORE (AP) — Transit authorities say a man who jumped onto the tracks in front of a moving metro train in Baltimore was killed.
Maryland Transit Administration spokesman Paul Shepard told The Baltimore Sun that the man was struck at the Mondawmin station at around 11:30 p.m. on Friday. He said the incident may have been a suicide. MTA police are investigating.
The man was not identified. No further details were released.
