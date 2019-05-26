Messy, but Minnesota governor, lawmakers found way to finish

Gov. Tim Walz, center, with Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka, right, and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, gestures at a news conference as he was announcing a budget deal in St. Paul, Minn., Sunday, May 19, 2019. Walz and top legislative leaders reached a bipartisan budget deal Sunday in which the governor dropped his proposed gas tax increase but got to keep most of an expiring tax that helps fund health care programs, Republicans got an income tax cut for middle-class Minnesotans and both sides claimed credit for additional spending on education. (Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The finish was messy and long negotiations behind closed doors stirred up indignation. But Gov. Tim Walz and Minnesota legislative leaders found a way to work together for deals on taxes, spending and policy to finish the essential work of the 2019 session.

The Democratic governor from Mankato rolled into office cheerleading his vision of "One Minnesota" and argued for new taxes to pay for it.

In the end the leaders split their differences over taxes and spending, and dropped most of the controversial policy proposals that went too far for the other side to accept such as gun control.

Democrats gave up the gas tax hike they wanted for transportation, while Republicans swallowed a permanent extension of a tax on health care providers that they hated.