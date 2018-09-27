https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Merklein-art-on-view-in-Kent-13259524.php
Merklein art on view in Kent
Kent Memorial Library is presenting an exhibit, “A Rambling Brush,” featuring works by Gaylordsville resident Bill Merklein, through Oct. 29.
The show will include a reception with the artist Sept. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Main Street library.
Merklein actively teaches painting and sculpting and can be reached at 860-210-1770.
For more information and to RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.
