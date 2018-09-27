Merklein art on view in Kent

Kent Memorial Library is presenting an exhibit, “A Rambling Brush,” featuring works by Gaylordsville resident Bill Merklein, through Oct. 29.

The show will include a reception with the artist Sept. 29 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Main Street library.

Merklein actively teaches painting and sculpting and can be reached at 860-210-1770.

For more information and to RSVP to the reception, call 860-927-3761.